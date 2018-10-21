Stetcher recorded an assist and logged 18:03 of ice time during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Stetcher is off to a good start with two assists in the first eight games after posting just 11 points in 2017-18. The 24-year-old blueliner is a key cog in Vancouver's future but will need to keep his minutes and be more consistent offensively to grow into a legitimate fantasy threat.