Stecher scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

The 25-year-old defenseman now has 16 points through 68 games. Stecher has picked up six points in his last eight outings, but that's an unusually strong run of play for him. He's added 82 shots, 68 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating this season.