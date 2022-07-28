Poolman continues to deal with a head injury throughout the offseason, though he hasn't suffered any setbacks according to President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports Thursday.

While it's certainly good news that Poolman hasn't suffered any setbacks, the fact that the team still has concerns should be a red flag for fantasy players. Even if Poolman is cleared to play for Opening Night against Calgary, he should be considered a fringe roster player given he logged just 40 games in 2021-22.