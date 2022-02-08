Poolman (illness) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Poolman has missed the last three games while recovering from a non-COVID illness. His placement on injured reserve will require a minimum absence of seven days, ruling him out of Tuesday's contest against Ottawa and the following two games. The 28-year-old will set his sights on returning for the game against San Jose scheduled for Feb. 17.
More News
-
Canucks' Tucker Poolman: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Tucker Poolman: Out with non-COVID illness•
-
Canucks' Tucker Poolman: Sidelined with undisclosed issue•
-
Canucks' Tucker Poolman: Exits Thursday's contest•
-
Canucks' Tucker Poolman: Clears protocols•
-
Canucks' Tucker Poolman: Removed fron Tuesday's contest•