Poolman (head) is making progress and general manager Patrik Allvin expects the defenseman to skate on the first day of training camp, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Poolman began skating over the summer, but it appears he's making enough progress to be a factor in the preseason. The Canucks may still take things cautiously with the blueliner to avoid any setbacks with his long-term head injury. He should be considered a lock for a third-pairing role if he's fully healthy by Opening Night.