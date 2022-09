Poolman (head) participated in the Group C practice Thursday at the first day of the Canucks' training camp, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Poolman paired with Travis Dermott, though not much can be read from the first day of training camp. After being limited to three points in 40 games last year, Poolman is not considered a lock for the Canucks' Opening Night roster, so the 29-year-old will need to impress in camp.