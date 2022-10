Poolman (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

Poolman last played versus the Blue Jackets on Oct. 18, which means his placement on injured reserve won't officially rule him out beyond Monday's matchup with Carolina, though the team hasn't provided a specific recovery timeline. With the 29-year-old defenseman out of the lineup, the team brought up Guillaume Brisebois from the minors and may have to immediately press him into service.