Young was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Sunday.

It'll be the first stint in the NHL for Young, a fifth-round pick of Vancouver in 2022. Young made two starts in the ECHL this season, going 1-1-0 with a strong .974 save percentage. With Arturs Silovs sent down in a corresponding move, the 20-year-old Young figures to backup Kevin Lankinen with Thatcher Demko (knee) still sidelined.