The Canucks assigned Graovac to AHL Utica on Thursday.

Graovac has been sidelined since Dec. 1 with a lower-body injury, but his demotion to the minors suggests that's no longer an issue. The 26-year-old is a fringe NHLer and has only picked up two goals in eight appearances with the big club this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.