Canucks' Tyler Graovac: Earns call-up
Graovac was brought up from the minors Wednesday.
Graovac hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2017-18 when he was with the Capitals. The 26-year-old center's potential inclusion in the lineup versus Dallas on Thursday will depend on the healthy of Jay Beagle (undisclosed) and Brandon Sutter (lower body).
