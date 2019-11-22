Graovac scored a power-play goal on his lone shot of the game in a 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

A recent call-up from AHL Utica, Graovac scored with the man advantage to put the Canucks up 2-1 late in the first period. It was his first goal in three games with the Canucks this season and his first at the NHL level since Feb. 2016 with Minnesota. The 26-year-old logged less than seven minutes of ice time Thursday and is strictly an organizational depth piece for the Canucks.