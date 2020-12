Graovac signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Sunday.

Graovac lost most of the 2019-20 season due to a lower-body injury. He nevertheless managed to play eight games for the Canucks, scoring two goals, and he suited up in another 11 games with AHL Utica, posting two goals and an assist. The 27-year-old center is a longshot to make the NHL roster in the upcoming season.