Graovac (lower body) will be out "for a while" according to Canucks head coach Travis Green.

While that's obviously not a concrete timetable, it's safe to assume that Graovac is probably considered week-to-week right now. The 26-year-old has two goals in eight NHL games this season. Fortunately, the team should be getting Antoine Roussel (knee) back sometime soon.

