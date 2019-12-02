Canucks' Tyler Graovac: Missing time with lower-body injury
Graovac (lower body) will be out "for a while" according to Canucks head coach Travis Green.
While that's obviously not a concrete timetable, it's safe to assume that Graovac is probably considered week-to-week right now. The 26-year-old has two goals in eight NHL games this season. Fortunately, the team should be getting Antoine Roussel (knee) back sometime soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.