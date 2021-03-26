site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canucks' Tyler Graovac: Off to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Graovac was demoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Graovac's move to the taxi squad is likely a paper move to save cap space. The Canucks' next game is Wednesday versus the Flames.
