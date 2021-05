Graovac scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.

Graovac got some rare power-play time with the Canucks down four goals in the third period, although his tally cut the deficit to three. Both of his goals last season game with the man advantage. This year, he's scored three times in 12 games. The Ontario native has added 14 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-2 rating in a bottom-six role.