The Canucks placed Graovac (lower body) on injured reserve Monday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

The move was retroactive from Sunday, which means Graovac will miss at least the next three games. Coach Travis Green already told reporters Sunday that Graovac is expected to be out "for a while", so the fact that he was placed on IR wasn't quite a surprise. With the 26-year-old sidelined, look for Zach MacEwen to handle fourth-line center duties for the time being.