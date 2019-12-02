Canucks' Tyler Graovac: Shifts to IR
The Canucks placed Graovac (lower body) on injured reserve Monday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The move was retroactive from Sunday, which means Graovac will miss at least the next three games. Coach Travis Green already told reporters Sunday that Graovac is expected to be out "for a while", so the fact that he was placed on IR wasn't quite a surprise. With the 26-year-old sidelined, look for Zach MacEwen to handle fourth-line center duties for the time being.
More News
-
Canucks' Tyler Graovac: Missing time with lower-body injury•
-
Canucks' Tyler Graovac: Injured Sunday•
-
Canucks' Tyler Graovac: Tallies on power play•
-
Canucks' Tyler Graovac: First NHL goal since 2016-17•
-
Canucks' Tyler Graovac: Earns call-up•
-
Canucks' Tyler Graovac: Signs dotted line with Vancouver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.