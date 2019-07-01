Graovac signed a two-way contract with the Canucks on Monday.

The exact term of the deal for Graovac is unclear, but the two-way nature of the pact suggests that he could spend enough time in the minors to leave him without much value in the fantasy realm. Minnesota selected him in the seventh round of the 2011 draft, but he's since compiled only nine points -- all in the 2016 campaign -- through 62 NHL games split between the Wild and Capitals. Graovac signed a deal with the Flames at this time last year, but he never ended up playing for them.