Canucks' Tyler Graovac: Starts skating again
Graovac (lower body) started skating Saturday.
Graovac hasn't played since Dec. 1, and he remains on IR for the time being. He's still likely a bit away from getting back into game form, and his next step will be participating in practice. Graovac will likely work in the bottom six when he's back in the lineup.
