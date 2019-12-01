Play

Graovac scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Graovac opened the scoring at 3:31 of the first period. The 26-year-old is up with the Canucks to provide center depth while Brandon Sutter (groin) and Jay Beagle (lower body) are sidelined. Graovac has two goals in seven contests.

