Canucks' Tyler Madden: Leading Northeastern as freshman

Madden scored a goal and chipped in three assists in Northeastern's 7-2 win over Merrimack on Saturday.

Madden also won all nine of his face-off attempts for good measure. A third-round pick of Vancouver this past June, Madden now has 15 points in his first 14 collegiate games. A smart player who excels at the little aspects of the game, Madden's only issue is a lack of foot speed. He has top-six potential for the Canucks if he can clean up his skating stride.