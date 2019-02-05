Canucks' Tyler Madden: Leads Northeastern to Beanpot final

Madden scored in overtime to lead Northeastern to a 2-1 victory over Boston University in the semifinals of the Beanpot Tournament on Monday.

The Huskies will face Boston College in the championship game next week. Madden has been Northeastern's best player all year long as a 19-year-old freshman. He now has nine goals and 21 points in 22 games and he played well for Team USA at the World Juniors over the Christmas season. Madden needs to improve his skating, but his puck skills are exceptional and he thinks the game at an extremely high level. The Canucks appear to have a keeper on their hands here.