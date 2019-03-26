Canucks' Tyler Motte: Absent from morning skate
Motte (upper body) isn't on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Motte exited Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets after suffering an upper-body injury, and his absence from Tuesday's skate all but confirms he won't be available for the evening's matchup with Anaheim. The 24-year-old's absence will test the Canucks' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up 16 points in 74 appearances while skating in a bottom-six role this season. Another update on his status should surface once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.
