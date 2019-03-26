Motte (upper body) isn't on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Motte exited Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets after suffering an upper-body injury, and his absence from Tuesday's skate all but confirms he won't be available for the evening's matchup with Anaheim. The 24-year-old's absence will test the Canucks' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up 16 points in 74 appearances while skating in a bottom-six role this season. Another update on his status should surface once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.