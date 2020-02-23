Motte notched an assist, six hits, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.

Motte had a hand in Troy Stecher's opening tally. The 24-year-old winger has assists in each of the last two games since his return from a shoulder injury. Motte is at seven points, 90 hits and a minus-4 rating in 26 contests. He's a key penalty-killer under head coach Travis Green, but the Michigan native isn't likely to play his way into fantasy relevance.