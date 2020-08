Motte scored twice on five shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Motte's pair of goals answered third-period tallies by Jaden Schwartz to help the Canucks maintain a four-goal advantage. The 25-year-old Motte finished the first-round series with four goals in the last two games. He hadn't registered a point in his previous eight contests -- expect Motte to cool off in the second round.