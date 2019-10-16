Motte (upper body) returned to the lineup and had two shots on goal in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Motte had been on injured reserve since the start of the season, but returned Tuesday and took a regular shift, finishing with 16:10 TOI. He should slot right back into his typical bottom-six role after collecting nine goals and 16 points in 74 games last season, his first as a Canuck.