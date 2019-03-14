Motte scored not once but twice in a 4-1 victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old came into the night with zero points in the last 17 games, so any type of point was a welcome sight let alone a pair of goals. Motte started the season decently, but since the All-Star break, he has one goal and a minus-6 rating. Still, he has a career-high nine goals and 16 points in 68 games this season.