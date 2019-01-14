Canucks' Tyler Motte: Collects assist
Motte picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Panthers.
Motte found his name all over the scoresheet last game, posting an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, and a plus-3 rating. The point brings him up to 13 on the campaign. He's on pace for 22 points, which would triple his previous career-best of seven points.
