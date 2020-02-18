Head coach Travis Green said Motte (shoulder) may play in Wednesday's game versus the Wild, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Motte was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, so if he's not in the lineup Wednesday, it shouldn't be long before he suits up for the first time since Jan. 29. The 24-year-old forward will toil in the bottom six once he's ready, and an IR activation will precede his return to the lineup.