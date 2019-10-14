Canucks' Tyler Motte: Could return Tuesday
Motte (upper body) appeared on the fourth line for his team's practice Monday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Motte has been on injured reserve since the start of the season but has been skating at practice for about a week. He'll still need to be officially activated before he can join the lineup but it seems there's a good chance he suits up Tuesday against the Red Wings.
