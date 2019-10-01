Canucks' Tyler Motte: Dealing with upper-body issue
According to coach Travis Green, Motte is expected to be out for "a couple of weeks" with an upper-body injury.
Motte's absence will test the Canucks' depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he only totaled 16 points in 74 games while skating in a bottom-six role last season. It's safe to assume the 24-year-old American will begin the 2019-20 campaign on injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.