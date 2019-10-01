According to coach Travis Green, Motte is expected to be out for "a couple of weeks" with an upper-body injury.

Motte's absence will test the Canucks' depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he only totaled 16 points in 74 games while skating in a bottom-six role last season. It's safe to assume the 24-year-old American will begin the 2019-20 campaign on injured reserve.