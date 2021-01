Motte scored a goal and added four hits in Monday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

Motte's tally at 14:08 of the first period stood as the game-winning goal in the contest. The 25-year-old winger has been fairly productive in a bottom-six role with three goals, 15 shots, 33 hits and eight PIM through eight contests. His career high in points is 16 in 74 outings from 2018-19, but he's more known for physical play.