Motte produced an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Motte ended up missing three games as he rebuilt his strength after a stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. He returned to a third-line role Saturday and produced a helper J.T. Miller's empty-net tally. The 26-year-old Motte has eight points, 38 shots on net, 91 hits and a minus-2 rating through 21 appearances as a physical force in the Canucks' bottom six.