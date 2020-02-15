Canucks' Tyler Motte: Feeling good, but won't play Sunday
Motte (shoulder) won't play Sunday but did wear a full-contact jersey during Saturday's practice and feels like he's close to returning to Vancouver's lineup, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Motte appears to be ahead of schedule, though, a target return date has yet to be communicated. With only five points in 24 games this season, Motte's eventual return, while a positive for the Canucks, will go largely unnoticed in fantasy leagues.
