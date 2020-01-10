Canucks' Tyler Motte: Finds the back of the net
Motte picked up a goal in Thursday's loss to Florida.
Motte tipped the puck in to score his third goal of the season. All three of those goals have come in his past seven appearances. He has just four points in 17 contests, as scoring isn't his best attribute. He has 63 hits on the campaign, giving him some value in deep leagues looking for help in that department.
