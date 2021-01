Morre scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Consider it a mixed bag for Motte, whose first tally of the year didn't help the result of the game. His minor penalties were for hooking and slashing -- that won't win him any favor with the coaching staff. In 2019-20, Motte had eight points and 118 hits in 34 contests. He's supplied four hits and five shots through the first two games of 2020-21 despite being limited to a fourth-line role.