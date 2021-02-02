Motte notched an assist, seven hits, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

While it wasn't a great result for the Canucks, Motte was individually successful. He set up Jay Beagle for a third-period tally. Motte and Tanner Pearson each had seven hits Monday, co-leading the team. The 25-year-old Motte is up to five goals, one assist, 26 shots and 52 hits through 12 appearances. His scoring pace is likely to drop throughout the year, but his physical play could keep the Michigan native on the fantasy radar in deeper formats.