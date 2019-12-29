Motte scored a goal on two shots, dished two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Motte struck in the final minute of the first period to stretch the Canucks' lead to 2-0. He's been limited to only 12 games this season due to two separate injuries. The 24-year-old has posted three points, 46 hits and 11 shots on goal when he's in the lineup, but the winger figures to be more of a physical contributor rather than a scorer.