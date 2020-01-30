Canucks' Tyler Motte: Heading home for further testing
Motte (upper body) will return to Vancouver to undergo further evaluation, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Vancouver is in the midst of a five-game road trip (with four more to go), which means Motte is facing an extended absence. Prior to getting hurt, the Michigan native was bogged down in a six-game pointless streak during which he registered a mere five shots. With Motts unavailable, Tim Schaller figures to jump into the lineup while a call-up from AHL Utica should be made prior to Saturday's clash with the Islanders.
