Motte scored a goal on three shots and doled out a team-high nine hits in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Motte gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 4:25 of the second period, but that goal had little bearing on the result of a back-and-forth contest. The 25-year-old winger also made sure the Canadiens felt his presence -- his nine hits were more than double the next hardest-hitting Canuck, as Nate Schmidt threw four checks. Motte has fit in well in the bottom-six this year, with two goals, 12 shots on net, eight PIM and 18 hits in five contests.