Motte (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

It's unclear what type of injury Motte is dealing with but it will rule him out for at least the next week. The 25-year-old has been a surprise contributor on offense for the Canucks this season; he scored just four goals in 34 games last season but has already tallied five in 2021. Motte will be eligible to return against the Flames on Feb. 15 but his current timetable is unknown.