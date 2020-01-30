The Canucks placed Motte (upper body) on injured reserve Thursday.

Motte has returned to Vancouver to undergo further evaluation, so a more clear-cut timetable for his recovery should be established soon, but he'll miss the Canucks' next four games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. The 24-year-old's absence will test Vancouver's depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched five points in 24 games this campaign.