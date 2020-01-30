Canucks' Tyler Motte: Lands on IR
The Canucks placed Motte (upper body) on injured reserve Thursday.
Motte has returned to Vancouver to undergo further evaluation, so a more clear-cut timetable for his recovery should be established soon, but he'll miss the Canucks' next four games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. The 24-year-old's absence will test Vancouver's depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched five points in 24 games this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.