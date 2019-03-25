Canucks' Tyler Motte: Leaves game with UBI
Motte left Sunday's game versus Columbus with what the team is calling an "upper-body injury".
Motte logged just 3:52 of ice time before being forced to depart due to injury. Another update on the winger's status moving forward will likely come after Sunday's game. Vancouver's' next game comes Tuesday versus Anaheim.
