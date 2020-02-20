Canucks' Tyler Motte: Manages helper in return
Motte (shoulder) recorded an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.
Motte missed eight games with the shoulder injury, but he was able to get on the scoresheet in his first game back. He skated 14:04 in the contest, as well. The 24-year-old has been limited to 25 games this year, but he's posted six points, 84 hits and 27 shots on goal in a bottom-six role.
