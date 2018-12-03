Canucks' Tyler Motte: Not at practice
Motte wasn't a participant in Monday's practice.
Motte is playing his best hockey of the season, collecting four points in his past eight games, including two shorthanded goals. He picked up an assist in his most recent game, a loss to the Stars last Saturday. It remains to be seen why he's not at practice, but he could be the odd man out with Jay Beagle returning, plus the addition of Josh Leivo.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...