Motte wasn't a participant in Monday's practice.

Motte is playing his best hockey of the season, collecting four points in his past eight games, including two shorthanded goals. He picked up an assist in his most recent game, a loss to the Stars last Saturday. It remains to be seen why he's not at practice, but he could be the odd man out with Jay Beagle returning, plus the addition of Josh Leivo.

