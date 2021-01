Contrary to a previous report, Motte (undisclosed) wasn't dealing with an injury during Tuesday's practice, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Beat writers were fooled at Tuesday's practice, as an off-colored jersey made them believe he was working in a no-contact capacity. Motte is fine moving forward, and he's starting off on a line with Brandon Sutter and Jake Virtanen. The 25-year-old winger posted eight points and 118 hits over 34 games last year.