Motte posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Motte set up Jake Virtanen's first-period tally, which was the only goal in the first 40 minutes. Motte made a splash with back-to-back two-goal outings versus the Blues, but he had been held off the scoresheet in his last five games. The fourth-line forward has five points, 58 hits and 29 shots on net through 16 playoff outings.