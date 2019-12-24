Canucks' Tyler Motte: Opens scoring in win
Motte netted an unassisted goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
Motte tallied at 11:15 of the first period. The 24-year-old added two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in the contest. He's at just two points this season, but he's contributed a staggering 44 hits through 11 games. Motte can provide a physical presence, but his lack of offense will likely turn fantasy owners away.
