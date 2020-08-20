Motte scored two goals in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues in Game 5. His first tally was shorthanded.

Motte challenged Alex Pietrangelo after the latter broke his stick on a point shot. Motte got around the veteran blueliner and scored on a breakaway. Late in the second period, Motte came with the puck in a board battle and struck again. His two tallies were his first points in nine postseason outings. The 25-year-old winger has added 31 hits, 11 shots and a minus-1 rating during the playoffs.