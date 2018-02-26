Canucks' Tyler Motte: Papered after trade
Motte was assigned to AHL Utica in a paper move Monday.
Motte was just acquired by the Canucks in a trade for Thomas Vanek, and he will be sticking with Vancouver for now. This transaction was a formality so that the new acquisition would be eligible for the AHL playoffs.
