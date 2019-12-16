Motte (lower body) had one shot on goal and 11 hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old was in the lineup for the first time since late October and provided an element of physicality for the Canucks; his ridiculous 11 hits nearly doubled the total provided by the rest of Vancouver's forwards. Motte also topped the Canucks in penalty-killing ice time. Those are both useful traits for Motte to have considering he has yet to show he can produce offensively at the NHL level.